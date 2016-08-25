FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-DAEWOO SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION 2 to merge with Ipageon
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DAEWOO SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION 2 to merge with Ipageon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - DAEWOO SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION 2 CO., LTD. :

* Says it will merge with Ipageon Co.,Ltd., which is engaged in the provision of VoIP and IMS solutions

* Says merger ratio of 1: 103.7525 between the co and Ipageon

* 14,525,350 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Jan. 13, 2017 and registered date of Jan. 16, 2017

* The co will survive and Ipageon will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jGPMzt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.