BRIEF-DAEWOO SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION 2 to merge with Ipageon

Aug 25 (Reuters) - DAEWOO SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION 2 CO., LTD. :
* Says it will merge with Ipageon Co.,Ltd., which is engaged in the provision of VoIP and IMS solutions
* Says merger ratio of 1: 103.7525 between the co and Ipageon
* 14,525,350 new shares will be issued for the merger
* Expects merger effective date of Jan. 13, 2017 and registered date of Jan. 16, 2017
* The co will survive and Ipageon will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jGPMzt
