a year ago
BRIEF-Nintendo says subsidization of JESNET and the acceptance of assignment of business from AJIOKA
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 25, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nintendo says subsidization of JESNET and the acceptance of assignment of business from AJIOKA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 60,401 shares (70 percent stake) in JESNET Co. Ltd. for 4,680 million yen, and will hold a 70 percent stake in JESNET after transaction

* Acquisition effective on April 3, 2017

* Says on the same day (April 3, 2017 ) as JESNET becomes a subsidiary of Nintendo, JESNET will accept the assignment of the video game wholesale business from AJIOKA Co., Ltd

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AmOr2n

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

