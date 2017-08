Aug 25 (Reuters) - PUSAN CAST IRON CO.,LTD :

* Says it will sell 1,279,914 shares of common stock on Aug. 26, to adjust financial structure

* Offering price of 1,758 won per share, or 2.3 billion won in total

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hDmli9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)