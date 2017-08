Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai Lujiazui Finance and Trade Zone Development :

* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based asset management company and its creditor's right of 537 million yuan to the Shanghai-based asset management company at 1.52 billion yuan to Shanghai Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qbr90c

