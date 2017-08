Aug 25 (Reuters) - Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says its affiliated enterprise HaisThera Scientific Fund I,L.P. signs share purchase agreement to buy 272,487 shares of class-C stock (8.57 percent stake) in Laminate Medical Technologies Ltd., for $2.5 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Y3TNl

