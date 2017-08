Aug 25 (Reuters) - MLS Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 34.1 percent y/y at 152.6 million yuan ($22.93 million)

* Says it signs agreement on LED lighting projects in zhejiang province with investment of 5.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2caii17; bit.ly/2bQUU4m

