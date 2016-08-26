FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GRG Banking Equipment unit invests 143.7 mln yuan in five armed escort firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - GRG Banking Equipment Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned unit invested 143.7 million yuan in total in five armed escort firms

* Says the unit increased stake in a Yulin-based escort company to 55 percent from 0 percent

* Says the unit increased stake in a Xinyu-based escort service company to 90 percent from 0 percent

* Says the unit increased stake in a Yunnan-based armed escort company to 49 percent from 0 percent

* Says the unit increased stake in a Xinjiang-based armed guard escorts company to 80 percent from 0 percent

* Says the unit increased stake in a Xinjiang-based escort company to 80 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LFguGa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

