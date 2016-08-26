BRIEF-Pocket Card announces shareholding structure changes

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pocket Card Co Ltd :
* Says co's current third major shareholder, FamilyMart Co Ltd will transfer 15 percent stake in co to Circle K Sunkus Co Ltd which will be the third major shareholder of co after the transaction
* Shareholding structure change will occur on Sep. 1
* Says Circle K Sunkus is the wholly owned subsidiary of UNY Group Holdings, and will take over CVS business after merger of FamilyMart and UNY Group Holdings effective on Sep. 1
