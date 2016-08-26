FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tokyo TY Financial Group plans merger between units and name change
#Financials
August 26, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokyo TY Financial Group plans merger between units and name change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc :

* Says the co announces merger between three bank units, The Tokyo Tomin Bank, Limited, The Yachiyo Bank, Limited and ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, effective on May 1, 2018

* The Tokyo Tomin Bank and ShinGinko Tokyo will be dissolved after the transaction, and The Yachiyo Bank as the surviving company will be renamed as Kiraboshi Bank,Ltd

* Says the co's name will be changed into Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group,Inc accordingly after the units' business integration, effective May 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QjVLmv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

