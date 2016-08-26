FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Restaurant Group: rallies on H1 beat
August 26, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Restaurant Group: rallies on H1 beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Restaurant Group, operator of Frankie and Benny's chain, +2.8%, 3rd top FTSE midcap gainer after H1 beat expectations & co keeps FY guidance following turbulent few months of trading

** H1 rev +3% to 358.7 mln stg; co says trading in line with expectations after slight improvement in trading in recent weeks

** RTN says on Friday to close or sell 33 underperforming stores, to revamp and reprice menu across Frankie and Benny's

** Over 1/5th 30-day avg vol through in c.10 mins of trade

** Co hurt this year by profit warning, departure of CEO & CFO as it battles increased competition & drop in visitors to retail shopping parks, where many of its outlets are located

** YTD stock -41%, underperforming midcap index (+2.6%)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
