FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BUZZ-Marshalls: breaks past pre-Brexit levels on better H1 margins
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 26, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Marshalls: breaks past pre-Brexit levels on better H1 margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in landscaping materials company +3.5%, trades higher than pre-Brexit levels for the first time since the EU referendum vote

** Stock 3rd top FTSE midcap gainer

** Better margins: H1 Rev +2% to 202.4 mln stg & EBITDA +9% to 32.4 mln stg; co sees no Brexit impact so far

** Stronger margins reflect changes in operational leverage, strategic initiatives

** Over 1/2 of 30-day avg vol through in less than 30 mins

** Construction, building support services cos hit by concerns that Brexit would slow demand; but some hopes of increased government-backed spending

** Overall trading in-line/slightly ahead expectations for interims, Panmure writes, adding that margins expected to rise further: 11.4% (FY16), 12.0% (FY17)

** Stock -c.3% YTD vs midcap index +c.3%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.