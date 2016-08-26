FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citron Research's Andrew Left to consider appealing Hong Kong ruling
August 26, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Citron Research's Andrew Left to consider appealing Hong Kong ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Short-seller Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research, said on Friday that his firm would consider appealing against a Hong Kong tribunal ruling that found him culpable of market misconduct for the publication of a June 2012 report on Chinese property developer Evergrande .

In a emailed statement, Left said the ruling marked a step backwards for fair and open markets in Hong Kong and that the research firm stood by its journalistic integrity.

"This court's opinion simply stifles negative commentary. Our lawyers will consider all options for appeal," he added.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by David Goodman

