FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-India's Tata Motors: have robust forex hedging policy for JLR
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 26, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Motors: have robust forex hedging policy for JLR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd exec says:

* JLR operating margin for Q1 at 12.3 percent compared with 16.4 percent in year ago quarter

* Have a robust foreign exchange hedging policy for Jaguar Land Rover business

* Going to break ground at Slovakia plant in the next few days

* Impact on JLR margins due to lower local market incentive in China this quarter compared with a year ago

* India's Tata Motors on Friday posted a 57 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, as foreign exchange losses after Britain's decision to leave the European Union offset higher sales at its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.