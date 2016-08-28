BRIEF-Taiwan says has consent to inspect Mega Financial branches in NY, Panama

Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Sunday said it has received consent from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Superintendency of Banks of Panama to inspect banking branches of Mega Financial in New York and Panama.

* Inspectors can start work on Monday, the FSC said.

* The move is the Taiwan government's latest investigation of state-run Mega Financial, the New York banking unit of which was fined $180 million by New York's state financial regulator for violating anti-money laundering regulations.

