BRIEF-Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical fully buys Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via takeover bid
Aug 29 Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it completed full acquisition of Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via takeover bid, effective Aug. 29(the U.S. time)
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/42E3Yf
Further company coverage:
