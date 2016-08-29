FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lvjing Holding updates shareholding structure changes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lvjing Holding updates shareholding structure changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Lvjing Holding Co Ltd :

* Says a Beijing-based asset management firm will hold a 11.70 percent stake in co after private placement offerings, ups from 0 percent

* Says a Tibet-based technology firm will hold a 8.10 percent stake up from 0 percent

* Says Tianan Life Insurance Limited will hold a 22.51 percent stake up from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder of co after transaction

* Changes due to private placement offerings plan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sS53M9 ; goo.gl/XTYOSR ; goo.gl/TACmVu ; goo.gl/Ff1qMy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.