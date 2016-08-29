FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DHC Software to set up three units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - DHC Software Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up intelligent technology unit in Zhejiang, with registered capital of 50 million yuan

* Says it plans to use 80 million yuan to set up technology JV in Beijing with partners, with registered capital of 100 million yuan

* Says it plans to set up software unit in Zhengzhou, with registered capital of 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IVWkQZ; goo.gl/oOyTjJ; goo.gl/ZtVLOD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

