BRIEF-DHC Software to set up three units

Aug 29 (Reuters) - DHC Software Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up intelligent technology unit in Zhejiang, with registered capital of 50 million yuan

* Says it plans to use 80 million yuan to set up technology JV in Beijing with partners, with registered capital of 100 million yuan

* Says it plans to set up software unit in Zhengzhou, with registered capital of 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IVWkQZ; goo.gl/oOyTjJ; goo.gl/ZtVLOD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)