Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned health industry subsidiary canceled cooperation with maternal and child care service center

* Says the reason is that the cooperation project, including partnership enterprise establishment plan, didn't get approval from the government

* Says previous plan disclosed on Sep. 8, 2015

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7ntLmC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)