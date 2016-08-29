BRIEF-Sosei Group says completion of Japanese Phase III clinical study of SO-1105 for oropharyngeal candidiasis

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sosei Group :

* Says its Japanese subsidiary Sosei Co. Ltd. has completed the Japanese Phase III study of SO-1105 (miconazole 50 mg, muco-adhesive tablet) for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; meeting the primary endpoint as requested for submission

* Says the study was an open-label, randomized, multi-site, parallel-group, comparative clinical study to investigate the efficacy and safety of SO-1105 in comparison with a commercialized formulation of miconazole in patients with oropharyngeal candidiasis in Japan

* Says the cure rate after the completion of the targeted study medication period with SO-1105 was the same as the comparator in terms of the primary endpoint

