BRIEF-Seikagaku signs exclusive worldwide license agreement for treatment for lumbar disc herniation

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Seikagaku Corporation :

* Says the co entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement(excluding Japan) with Ferring Pharmaceuticals for SI-6603(condoliase), a potential treatment for lumbar disc herniation

* Says the co will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and milestone payments up to a maximum total amount of $90 million over multiple years upon future progress in development and commercialization

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9ApDoi

