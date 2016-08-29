BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang's H1 profit surges, plans notes issue and boosts units' capital

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 462.2 percent y/y

* Says it plans to boost semiconductor unit's capital to 3.2 billion yuan ($479.20 million) from 814 million yuan

* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($748.75 million) medium-term notes, 5.0 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says it plans to boost Shenzhen unit's capital to 1.85 billion yuan from 300 million yuan

