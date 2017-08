Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Chongqing with registered capital of 10 million yuan, and to transfer co's production related asset and debt to the new subsidiary

* Says the book value of transferred asset is about 327 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EvTAoj

