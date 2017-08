Aug 29 (Reuters) - Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it to invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned biotechnology subsidiary in Hunan, China

* Says it to invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned biological medicine subsidiary in Hunan, China

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rDty7F

