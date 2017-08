Aug 29 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says it signs framework agreement to invest in TFT-LCD, AMOLED projects worth about 46.5 billion yuan ($6.96 billion) in Shenzhen

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c2fqPo

