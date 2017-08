Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign agreements on tourism projects with investment of about 1.2 billion yuan ($179.69 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)