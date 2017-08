Aug 29 (Reuters) - Founder Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 26.45 percent y/y at 2.15 billion yuan ($321.86 million)

* Says it plans to invest up to HK$400 million ($51.57 million) in Hong Kong unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bLUQ5y ; bit.ly/2bua982

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6800 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)