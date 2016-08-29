BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store scraps plan to acquire stakes in China Cord Blood Corp
Aug 29 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd
* Says it withdraws asset restructuring application from securities regulator, scraps plan to acquire stakes in China Cord Blood Corporation
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cm2Y1E
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
