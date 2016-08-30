FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Yahoo Japan to raise stake in eBook Initiative Japan to 44.6 pct from 0 pct
August 30, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo Japan to raise stake in eBook Initiative Japan to 44.6 pct from 0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp :

* Says the co, the unit of SoftBank Group Corp, will buy 2.3 million shares of eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd for 2.67 billion yen via takeover bid

* Says the co will also buy 127,800 new shares of eBook Initiative Japan for 108.6 million yen via private placement

* Says payment date on Sep. 5

* Says the co will increase stake in eBook Initiative Japan to 44.6 percent from 0 percent after the investment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/amvm1x; goo.gl/ytH30U; goo.gl/VjTl2K; goo.gl/VpMdhs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

