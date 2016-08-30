FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Aval Data announces business and capital alliance with Tokyo Electron Device Co Ltd
August 30, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aval Data announces business and capital alliance with Tokyo Electron Device Co Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Aval Data Corp :

* Says the co and Tokyo Electron Device Co Ltd announce business and capital alliance since Aug. 30

* Says two parties will cooperate on development of Application Specific Integrated Circuit and Large Scale Integration, improvement of brand products and development of sales

* Says the co will use 30 million yen to raise 0.19 percent stake in Tokyo Electron Device Co Ltd and meanwhile to distribute 35,000 shares of its treasury common stock through private placement to Tokyo Electron Device Co Ltd for 30.5 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ma03dH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

