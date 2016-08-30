FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program
August 30, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old as of Nov. 30 and worked more than five years (except part of employees)

* Says offering period from Sep. 26 to Oct. 14

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Nov. 30

* Says a premium will be added to the normal retirement payment, and the company will provide re-employment support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/c54alr

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
