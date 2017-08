Aug 30 (Reuters) - Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems :

* Says it will sell 80 percent stake in a Changzhou-based automobile sale and service company at 5.3 million yuan to individual Jiang Hong

* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in the target company after sale

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/q2sTPw

