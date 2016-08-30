BRIEF-SIA Reit prices new unit issue at 377,742 yen per unit

Aug 30 (Reuters) - SIA Reit Inc :

* Says it to issue new unit via public offering at paid-in price of 377,742 yen per unit or about 7.14 billion yen in total, and says subscription period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, as well as payment date on Sep. 6

* Says it to issue new unit via private placement at paid-in price of 377,742 yen per unit or up to about 357 million yen in total, with subscription date on Oct. 4 and payment date on Oct. 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jQUutR

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)