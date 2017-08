Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Jiangsu Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan ($3.00 billion) green bonds

* Says it plans to boost finance leasing JV's capital by up to 960 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2byGJo4

