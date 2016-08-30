UPDATE 1-China's Big 4 banks to be included in debt-to-equity pilot scheme - ICBC Chairman

(Add quotes from ICBC chairman)

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Chairman Yi Huiman said the country's Big Four state-owned commercial banks and Big Four asset management companies would be included in the government's debt-to-equity pilot scheme.

The Big Four lenders include ICBC, along with Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China , and China Construction Bank .

The Big Four asset managers are led by China Huarong Asset Management Co and China Cinda Asset Management Co .

"The entire debt-to-equity scheme is being studied by the authorities. We will implement it after receiving the plan. Debt-to-equity swaps will be based on market principles and the law. It will respect the will of both banks and companies," Yi told reporters on the sidelines of a press conference in Beijing.

"Even if there is no debt-to-equity scheme, in fact we are already doing debt-to-equity swaps," he said.

Yi also said China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is seeking input from the banks on the pilot scheme.

China could allow industrial firms to convert their debt into equity stakes as early as next month, with the government now putting the finishing touches to a new plan, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; editing by Susan Thomas)