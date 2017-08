Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Nexus Capital Management's Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund has bought 9.5 million H-shares in China Vanke at average HK$19.947 per share on Aug 24 - HKEx disclosure

* Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund's holding in China Vanke rises to 11.54 percent from 10.82 percent after transaction - HKEx disclosure

