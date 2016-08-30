FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Defactostandard announces IPO on TSE Mothers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Defactostandard Ltd :

* Says Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 31, under the symbol "3545"

* The company will offer a total of 1,100,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,565 yen per share, for 1.72 billion yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd included eight securities firms will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Iknm2Q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

