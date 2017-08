HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - Allianz SE is marketing a US dollar Tier 2 perpetual non-call 5.5-year fixed-for-life bond.

Initial price thoughts have been announced at around 4.375%.

The insurer has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint lead managers.

The subordinated Reg S notes are expected to be rated A2/A+ (Moody's/S&P). (Reporting by Frances Yoon)