a year ago
BRIEF-Taiwan finance ministry says it has accepted Mega Financial chairman's resignation
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 31, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taiwan finance ministry says it has accepted Mega Financial chairman's resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan Finance Ministry says on Wednesday:

-- It has accepted the resignation of state-run Mega Financial Holding chairman Shiu Kuang-si as he is "determined to resign".

-- It will ask Mega's board to name an acting chairman in one or two days.

-- Earlier on Wednesday, Mega said its chairman has submitted his resignation, in a widening fallout after the company's banking unit was fined earlier this month for violating U.S. anti-money laundering regulations.

-- Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
