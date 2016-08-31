Aug 31 Taiwan Finance Ministry says on Wednesday:

-- It has accepted the resignation of state-run Mega Financial Holding chairman Shiu Kuang-si as he is "determined to resign".

-- It will ask Mega's board to name an acting chairman in one or two days.

-- Earlier on Wednesday, Mega said its chairman has submitted his resignation, in a widening fallout after the company's banking unit was fined earlier this month for violating U.S. anti-money laundering regulations.

