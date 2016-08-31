BRIEF-Taiwan finance ministry says it has accepted Mega Financial chairman's resignation
Aug 31 Taiwan Finance Ministry says on Wednesday:
-- It has accepted the resignation of state-run Mega Financial Holding chairman Shiu Kuang-si as he is "determined to resign".
-- It will ask Mega's board to name an acting chairman in one or two days.
-- Earlier on Wednesday, Mega said its chairman has submitted his resignation, in a widening fallout after the company's banking unit was fined earlier this month for violating U.S. anti-money laundering regulations.
-- Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)
