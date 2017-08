Aug 31 (Reuters) - Uniquest Coporation :

* Says it will buy 103,878 shares of PLK Technologies Co., Ltd., for 12.33 bln won

* Says the company will hold 54.47 percent (111,020 shares) in the PLK Technologies, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Jh1mRq

