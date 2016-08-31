FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PALEMO says investment partnership offers takeover bid for shares of the company at 100 yen per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - PALEMO Co Ltd :

* Says an investment partnership offered a takeover bid for 7.6 million shares (no less than 7,493,442 shares and no more than 7.6 million shares) of the company

* Says the investment partnership plans to hold 63.1 pct stake in the co after transaction

* Says the investment partnership offered purchase price at 100 yen per share

* Takeover bid total amount at 760 million yen

* Offering period from Sep. 5 to Oct. 17

* Settlement starts on Oct. 24

Source text in Japanese:

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
