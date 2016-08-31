BRIEF-China Molybdenum's unit gets Zambia competition authorities' approval to acquire stake in Tenke project
Aug 31 China Molybdenum Co Ltd
* Says unit CMOC Ltd gets Zambia competition authorities' approval to acquire stakes in Tenke copper project from Freeport-McMoran
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c3OlNh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
