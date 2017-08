Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs contract worth 20.8-31.2 million euros ($23.16-$34.74 million) to supply electronics products to Finland's Efore Oyj

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bRzfgm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)