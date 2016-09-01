FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mega Financial says board has named president as acting chairman
September 1, 2016 / 4:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mega Financial says board has named president as acting chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan's state-run Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says its board has named its president as acting chairman of Mega Financial and its banking unit

* Says ex-chairman Shiu Kuang-si has returned to Taiwan

* Shiu resigned on Wednesday, seeking to quash speculation that he could influence a domestic probe into its New York banking unit after it was found to have violated U.S. anti-money laundering regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)

