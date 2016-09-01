FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Winsan Shanghai Medical Science and Technology says unfreeze of shares
September 1, 2016

BRIEF-Winsan Shanghai Medical Science and Technology says unfreeze of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Winsan Shanghai Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says 4,247,317 shares and 49 million shares of the co held by a Shanghai-based investment group company were unfrozen by Shanghai branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd

* Says the Shanghai-based investment group company to transfer 53,508,343 shares (15.69 percent stake) of the co to a Sichuan-based asset management company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/isEz0Z

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

