a year ago
BRIEF-Panasonic plans totaling 400 bln yen worth of corporate bonds
#Consumer Electronics
September 1, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Panasonic plans totaling 400 bln yen worth of corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 200 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.190 percent and maturity date on Sept. 17, 2021

* Says it plans to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 70 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.300 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2023

* Says it plans to issue 17th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.470 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/n8oiRR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
