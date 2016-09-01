BRIEF-NanHua Bio-medicine to sell stake in five Beijing-based firms and to buy industrial firm

Sept 1 (Reuters) - NanHua Bio-medicine Co Ltd :

* Says it to sell stake in five Beijing-based firms including 92.15 percent stake in a culture communication firm, 95 percent stake in a technology firm, 100 percent stake in a investment adviser firm, 30 percent stake in a printing firm and 12 percent stake in a information technology firm

* Says selling price of about 2.7 million yuan

* Says it to buy a Huizhou-based industrial development company from an individual for 54.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YHBHO4

