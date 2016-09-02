BRIEF-BayCurrent Consulting announces IPO on TSE Mothers

Sept 2 (Reuters) - BayCurrent Consulting Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on Sept. 2, under the symbol "6532"

* The company will offer a total of 50,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,360 yen per share, for 118 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co., Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xvEZ39

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)