a year ago
September 2, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings to issue 100 bln yen unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds with write-down clause

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to issue third series of unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds with optional-redemption clause and write-down clause worth 70 billion yen bonds

* Says the co may, at its discretion, redeem the bonds on any interest payment date on Dec. 5, 2026 or thereafter or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a capital event

* Says the interest rate at 1.51 percent from Sep. 8, 2016 until Dec. 5, 2026 and the interest rate at 6-month yen LIBOR + 1.4 percent from Dec. 5, 2026

* Says it plans to issue forth series of unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds with optional-redemption clause and write-down clause worth 30 billion yen bonds

* Says the co may, at its discretion, redeem the bonds on any interest payment date on Dec. 5, 2031 or thereafter or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a capital event

* Says the interest rate at 1.73 percent from Sep. 8, 2016 until Dec. 5, 2031 and the interest rate at 6-month yen LIBOR + 1.45 percent from Dec. 5, 2031

* Says both of the bonds' subscription date on Sep. 2 and payment date on Sep. 8

* Says the proceeds to be use to lend to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited as subordinated loan with write-down clause

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HTWa4y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
