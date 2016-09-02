Sept 2 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co Ltd
* Says it signs MOU with Ballard Power Systems Inc on business development and plans to set up JV
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cjJgCt
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
